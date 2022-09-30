Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 370,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

