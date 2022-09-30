Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT at $1,921.11

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,911.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

ASOS Trading Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. ASOS has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

