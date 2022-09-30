Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $82.80

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,395. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

