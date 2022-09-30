Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $169.00

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $180.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

