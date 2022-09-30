BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

DOOO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.29. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,380. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BRP by 114.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

