BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BT Brands Stock Up 11.9 %
BT Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53.
About BT Brands
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BT Brands (BTBD)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.