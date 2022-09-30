BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BT Brands Stock Up 11.9 %

BT Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

