BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) President Sells $1,313,652.90 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BTRS Stock Up 0.1 %

BTRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. 202,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,379. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

