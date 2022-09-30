Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,819,028 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,819,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,983,000. NU accounts for 20.0% of Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

