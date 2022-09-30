ByteNext Market Capitalization Hits $192,778.15 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $192,778.15 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ByteNext Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.