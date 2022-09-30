ByteNext Market Capitalization Hits $192,778.15 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $192,778.15 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.