Cadence Bank NA Acquires Shares of 11,587 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

