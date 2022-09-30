Cadence Bank NA Buys 3,808 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on T. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

T opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.