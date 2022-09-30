Cadence Bank NA Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

