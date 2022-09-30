Cadence Bank NA Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

LOW stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

