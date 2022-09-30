Cadence Bank NA Has $529,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after acquiring an additional 268,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

