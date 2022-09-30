Cadence Bank NA Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

