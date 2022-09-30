Cadence Bank NA Sells 147 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 306.1% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $330.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

