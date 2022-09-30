Campion Asset Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.56. 697,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.