Campion Asset Management Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock remained flat at $50.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

