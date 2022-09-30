CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,184. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

