Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Senior Officer Michael F. Gellard Purchases 10,000 Shares

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael F. Gellard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,700.

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael F. Gellard acquired 200 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$788.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.21.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

