Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 30,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

