Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

