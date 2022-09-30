Canton Hathaway LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.50% of Forian worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 993.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 545,151 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Forian from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FORA opened at $3.40 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

