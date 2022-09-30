Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

