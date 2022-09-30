Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 250

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.86 ($2.81).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON:CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 243.60 ($2.94). 2,444,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.37. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 261 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market cap of £767.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

