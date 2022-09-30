Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

