Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.67 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.67 billion and approximately $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.99 or 0.06829939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00088482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,623,670,882 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

