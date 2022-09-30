CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

