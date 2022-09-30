Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.03

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 38826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 20.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% during the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 411.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 53,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.