Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

CITE remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Cartica Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

