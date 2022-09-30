Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 94,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,808. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,238,127.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

