Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.06. 149,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

