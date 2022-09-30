CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.42 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $114.42 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

