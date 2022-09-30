Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Celanese to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

