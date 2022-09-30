Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.90

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and traded as high as $41.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 204,057 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $591.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

