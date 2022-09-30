Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Certara by 1.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Certara by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Certara has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

