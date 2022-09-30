CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

