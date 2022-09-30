CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.