CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
See Also
