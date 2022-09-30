CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

