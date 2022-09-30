Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 132,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 71,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

