Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 130,650 shares changing hands.

Chamberlin Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 1,000,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,415.66). In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 1,000,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,415.66). Also, insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse purchased 426,500 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £21,325 ($25,767.28).

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

