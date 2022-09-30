Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.96 on Friday. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

