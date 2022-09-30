Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Up to $190.01

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.01, but opened at $195.59. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $198.73, with a volume of 5,404 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

