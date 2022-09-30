Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,503,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 209,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,379. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

