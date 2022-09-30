Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,230 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,750,000 after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after buying an additional 310,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 264,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

