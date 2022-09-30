Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,607 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.24. 237,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $180.31 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

