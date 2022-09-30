Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $5.19 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

