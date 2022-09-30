Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $598,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 573,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,832. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

