Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 415,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,912. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.