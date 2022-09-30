Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,617.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $80.34.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.